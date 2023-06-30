Sangre Grande fisherman Daryl Mohan said he believes the United National Congress (UNC) will continue to be in control at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation because people are opposed to the Government’s property tax and will register this at the polls.
Mohan is the UNC candidate who replaces outgoing Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram in contesting the Vega de Oropouche district on a UNC ticket.
Juteram had held the seat for two terms.
In a telephone interview with the Express this week, Mohan, who is also a minister at the Jesus Deliverance Tabernacle in Vega de Oropouche, said he considers Juteram a friend for nearly 30 years and will continue the positive work he has done.
“I see it as picking up where Mr Juteram has left off. I do acknowledge he has done tremendous work in the area for well over six years. He paved a good path and my intention is to continue pressing forward,” he said.
Mohan resides in La Seiva Road, Sangre Grande and has been married for 17 years. He is the father of three.
He is a fish vendor and has been in the trade of seafood and shellfish for more than 27 years.
“In Vega de Oropouche and Sangre Grande and perhaps the whole country people are opposed to the property tax in the manner in which the PNM wants to bring it, everyone is facing hardship, the old, the young, and in my area, the farmers are suffering,” he said.
Mohan said issues such as crime, flooding, lack of water and praedial larceny are problems that continue unabated, adding that unemployment is another issue that must be tackled.
He said through the church, he has been helping the people in the community and he knows first-hand the issues that are plaguing the communities, and they try to uplift those who are downtrodden, especially the youth.
“Everybody is in full support of the UNC, it’s a change in terms of representation but the consensus is that the people are holding on to the UNC and are willing to work with me as the candidate,” he said.
Flooding, theft
Mohan said agriculture is an area that can be tapped into to create lucrative opportunities, but people are not motivated when perennial flooding and a cycle of theft persists.
He said he is committed to working towards implementing an action plan to bring about remedies to develop industry and to improve the quality of life for the people.
Mohan thanked Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for having confidence in him, and he assured that the pledge to serve will remain a priority.
In the 2019 local government election, the UNC took control of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation by wresting away the swing seat of Sangre Grande North West by 4,134 votes to the PNM’s 3,361; and also held on to the marginal seat of Cumuto/Tamana.
In the 2019 local government election, the UNC and PNM tied, with each winning seven corporations.
The PNM won Port of Spain, San Fernando, Arima, Point Fortin, Diego Martin, San Juan/Laventille and Tunapuna/Piarco; while the UNC won Chaguanas, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Penal/Debe, Princes Town, Siparia and Sangre Grande.
► sub head ◄ Sangre Grande Regional Corporation candidates
UNC
1. Cumuto/Tamana - Keon Saroopsingh
2. Manzanilla/Fishing Pond - Kenwyn C Phillip
3. Sangre Grande Northeast - Darren Timothy
4. Sangre Grande Northwest - Nassar Hosein
5. Sangre Grande South - Calvin Seecharan
6. Valencia East/Toco - Kerie B Reed
7. Valencia West -Neil M De Silva
8. Vega de Oropouche - Daryl Curtis Mohan
PNM
1. Cumuto/Tamana - Dave Rambharath
2. Manzanilla/Fishing Pond - Akhalia Mohan
3. Sangre Grande Northwest - Alicia Thomas
4. Sangre Grande Northeast - David Elvis Guy
5. Sangre Grande South - Darren Buchoon
6. Valencia East/Toco - Anicia Williams-Penny
7. Valencia West - Keva Isaac
8. Vega de Oropouche - La Toya Lambkin