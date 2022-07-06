Two fishermen were ordered to jump into the sea as they were robbed of their boat while fishing over the weekend.
A 43-year-old fisherman, of Temple Street, La Romaine, and a 54-year-old, of Church Street, La Romaine, told the police that around 8.20 p.m. on Sunday, they were aboard a 28-foot pirogue valued $45,000 which was fitted with a $33,600 engine and owned by the younger fisherman.
The two were fishing near the La Brea Jetty, when a 24-foot boat with five men approached. One of the men, whose face was covered by a ski mask, boarded the fishermen’s boat with a gun and announced a robbery.
He ordered them to switch on the boat engine, put on their life jackets and jump into the sea. The men complied.
Their fishing line was cut and the thieves sped off with the boat and boat engine and the men’s $7,000 and $800 cellular phones. They headed towards Pointe-a-Pierre.
The two fishermen swam to shore at the Carat Shed beach facility in La Brea. They went to the police and were also advised to seek medical attention.
The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard was informed about the incident, and officers from La Brea Police Station, Point Fortin Criminal Investigations Department and South-Western Division Task Force interviewed several people and conducted searches.