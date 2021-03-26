A CEDROS woman died after she fell into sea while pulling up a fishing net on Thursday.
Devika Edwards, 47, of Icacos, was pronounced dead at hospital.
A police report said that around 9 a.m. Edwards was aboard the pirogue in company with her husband, Garry Edwards, on a fishing trip.
Police were told that she leaned overboard to pull up a net and fell overboard.
Her husband immediately pulled her out the water and placed her seated on the boat.
Approximately 2 minutes after she complained of feeling unwell and collapsed in the vessel.
She was taken to the Cedros Health Facility where she died.
Last Saturday, Cedros teenager Matthew Sookoo fell off a pirogue and was killed after he was cut by the propellers.
Matthew’s body resurfaced on Monday.
The funeral will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at his home at Fullerton Village.
The body will be interred at the Fullerton Public Cemetery.