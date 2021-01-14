A Nigerian national who allegedly attempted to mail to India and Thailand a quantity of cocaine hidden among several fishing reels in envelopes, has been arrested.
The man was arrested for the offence of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
On January 13 around 2.15 p.m., officers attached to the Marabella Criminal Investigation Department (CID), as a result of information received, went to TTPost, Coffee Street, San Fernando, where they detained the suspect.
Police said the 40-year-old man, had been residing at Rueben Lane Enterprise, Chaguanas.
The suspect reportedly attempted to export a quantity of cocaine to India and Thailand, which were hidden among several fishing reels in several envelopes.
Officers from the said unit under the supervision of Sgt Wilkinson of the San Fernando Operations Unit executed a search warrant around 4.20 p.m. at the man’s Enterprise address, where they allegedly recovered 446 grammes of cocaine.
The suspect was taken to the Marabella CID office where he was expected to be charged with the offence.
He is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrate this week.