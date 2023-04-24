Leevan Solomon’s life has been upturned by aplastic anaemia, a rare but harrowing condition that has reduced the 34-year-old fitness instructor to a hospital bed and left him in need of a million-dollar procedure that can only be performed abroad.
The St Joseph man has been at the Mt Hope Hospital since March, where he is receiving Anti Thymocyte Globulin (ATG) treatment—one which doctors say holds only a 50 per cent chance of improving his condition.
His family is now desperate for assistance in raising the estimated $1 million needed to perform a bone marrow transplant abroad, an expense that is far beyond their reach.
“Please, please if anyone can help us, that would be the best. He needs to get this transplant,” Mother Cynthia Solomon told the Express on Tuesday.
Solomon awoke one morning in early February to a mouthful of blood.
The mysterious blood clots had appeared in his mouth each morning for weeks, accompanied by symptoms of light-headedness, dizzy spells and headaches that worsened day by day. A ten-minute walk uphill to his home had become almost impossible, he said, interrupted by a racing heart and short-breath.
And fearing the worst, he checked himself into the Mt Hope Hospital on March 7. He has remained there ever since.
Cynthia said that her son began the ATG treatment weeks ago, completing the due course just before Easter. However, she said doctors told Solomon to remain at the hospital for observation for at least three weeks post-treatment.
Healthcare workers, she said, had advised that Solomon’s best outcome was likely through the million-dollar transplant that could only be completed abroad.
Solomon, who works at the Hyperactive Fitness gym in Arima and as a tour guide with the Trail Trekkers TT hiking group, has since seen an outpouring of support from clients and community members.
His plight has touched the hearts of many and a fundraising hike to Mermaid Pools in Matura has been organised to assist in his treatment. The hike will be held on May 6 at a cost of $150 per person.
A crowd-funding effort through GoFundMe for his bone marrow transplant has since raised US$3,627, of its $200,000 goal.
Cynthia told the Express that, in addition to the GoFundMe effort, her family intended to try other personal means of raising the funds. She said that any generosity from the public would be greatly appreciated.
“Anything at all, we would be grateful,” she said.
• Cynthia Solomon can be reached at 478-1734. Leevan Solomon’s GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/ac9bb9c7