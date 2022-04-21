Member of Parliament for Naparima, Rodney Charles has questioned the secrecy behind an overseas visit by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of National Security issue a press release which stated that Hinds will be overseas on official business for the period April 19 – 21, and during his absence, Energy Minister Stuart Young will act as National Security Minister.
The Ministry of National Security did not disclose the country of visit or the nature of the ‘official business’ Hinds would be engaged in.
Stating in a media release on Thursday, that the days of secrecy, evasiveness, obfuscation, ambiguity and old talk are over, Charles noted that what is of interest is the fact that yesterday, an urgent question submitted by the UNC (United National Congress) to Parliament, concerning the reason for Hind’s official visit, was not approved, nor was a motion for adjournment of the House to debate the prevailing scourge of crime.
“Taxpayers, who foot the bill, demand to know the reason for the official visit at this time. Was it to Israel? Who accompanied the Minister? Was it Constable Clement? What is the cost including per diems of this secret sojourn, the measurable deliverables in terms of crime reduction statistics; and whether other lower cost options were available to the Ministry to achieve the same goals,” Charles questioned.
Labelling Hinds as a failure, Charles said at a time when the country witnessed 13 murders over the Easter weekend, and a further seven two days later, the country demands to know what could be more important to Minister Hinds than leading the battle against crime from in front with both hands on the wheel.
“From all indicators thus far, Hinds has failed and is falling down badly on the job.”
He said to date the country has witnessed 161 murders for the year compared to 105 during the same period in 2021.
“Since Hinds has taken over as Minister of National Security, there have been increases in murders every single month when compared to the year before his term began. In November 2020 there were 24 murders, under Hinds in November 2021, it was 69. In January 2021 there were 25 murders, for January 2022 it more than doubled to 52.”
He said data from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service show that other serious crimes have also been on the upward trend since Hinds became Minister, including:
A 94 per cent increase in fraud offenses.
A 47 per cent increase in wounding and shootings
A 56 per cent increase in kidnappings
And a 41 per cent increase in murders of elderly citizens.
“Statistics do not lie and obfuscate like this PNM (People’s National Movement) administration which excels in providing non-answers to parliamentary questions posed by the Opposition.
“The citizenry demands to know how our taxes are spent in order to assess whether we are getting value for money or whether or not our taxes, especially in the wake of increased fuel prices, are merely being used to finance the overseas jaunts of a new breed of PNM oligarchs,” Charles said.