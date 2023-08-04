Five people were arrested on Thursday, during exercises which form part of the police's efforts to tackle home invasions.
Three men between the ages of 25 and 32, were held in relation to house break-ins, robbery with aggravation and possession of marijuana in the Freeport area. They were held during the police’s Operation Blue Line exercise conducted by officers of the Freeport Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Warrants Section.
This exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Montrichard and Insps Estrada and Sylvan and supervised by Sgt Harriot.
On the same day, two people were arrested during a separate Operation Blue Line exercise, in relation to a report of store break-in and larceny.
The exercise was conducted in the Central and North Central Divisions and involved officers of CID Operations, Chaguanas CID, Chaguanas Charge Room and the CCTV Unit.
Investigations are ongoing into the matters.