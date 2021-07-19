caronipolice

Five people were arrested following an intelligence led, crime eradication exercise in Caroni on Sunday.

Before daybreak, members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF). went to Frederick Settlement where they executed several search warrants at various houses.

Officers seized over one kilo of marijuana, a Glock pistol and an Arc Angel Sparta rifle with 37 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

A 21-year-old woman and four men aged 21, 25, 27 and 37, of Frederick Settlement, were arrested in connection with the illegal items.

The suspects were taken to the Caroni Police Station, where they are expected to be charged for the offences.

