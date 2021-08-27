Five men were arrested on robbery inquiries in Arouca on Friday.
A combined team of officers of the Northern Division conducted an intelligence-led exercise between 2 and 6 a.m. when they executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at Cane Farm, Trincity.
Three men were arrested at that location.
Later at Spring Road, Five Rivers, officers executed another search warrant for firearms and ammunition and two men were arrested.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, Supt Powder, Supt Montrichard and W/ASP Powder, spearheaded by Inspector Highly and Inspector Ward; supervised by Sgt Avis, Cpl Dardaine, and Cpl Ali; and included officers of the Northern Division Special Intelligence Unit (NDSIU), Northern Division Task Force (NDTF), Northern Division Criminal Investigations Department (NDCID) and the Air Support Unit.