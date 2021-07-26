Five charged After southern division anti-crime exercise
Five men were arrested during an Operation Strikeback Three anti-crime exercise in the southern police division on Sunday.
The arrests were made after police executed several search warrants at residences in Princes Town, Ste Madeleine, Mon Repos, and San Fernando.
The five charged were:
- Kevin Vincent, 44, of San Fernando Street, San Fernando, for possession of 70 grammes of marijuana. The charge was laid by PC Ramcharan.
- Elijah Slater, 24, of St. Andrews Avenue Park West, Cocoyea, for possession of 102 grammes of marijuana. The charge was laid by PC Loutan.
- Amir Allah, 26 of Solomon Street, Princes Town, for possession of 11.5 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The charge was laid by PC Mohammed.
- Kwasi Thomposon, 39, of Indian Walk Road, Moruga, for possession of 16.5 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The charge was laid by PC Legendre.
-Jeremiah Joshua, 32, of Fifth Company Village, Moruga, for disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest. The charge was laid by PC Guerra.
The five were scheduled to appear in virtual hearings before a Princes Town magistrate on Monday.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, Supt Carty, ASP Ramdass, and Insp Phillip.
The exercise was supervised by Sgts Charles and Joseph, and Cpl Charles, and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) and the Canine Branch.
