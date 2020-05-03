prayers

FLASHBACK: Keishel Luces, of Devine Encounter Fellowship Church in Da Badie, says a prayer for COVID-19 victims at the entrance to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP 

 DEXTER PHILIP

The Ministry of Health provided the following clinical update as of Sunday morning.

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 - 1907

Number of unique patient tests completed- 1575

Number of repeated tests - 332

Number of samples which have tested positive - 116

Number of deaths - 8

Number of persons discharged - 88

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

• One person has been decanted from the Couva Hospital and Multi-training Facility to the Home of Football, Couva

COVID-19 Patients in Hospitals

Total number of hospitalized patients – 5

Caura Hospital – 0

Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility – 5

• Number of patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – 0

• Number of patients in High Dependency Unit (HDU) – 0

• Number of Ambulatory patients – 5

COVID-19 Patients in Step-down/ Transition Facilities

Sangre Grande Centre (Brooklyn Facility) - 6

• All are low risk, stable patients.

Home of Football, Couva – 9

• All are low risk, stable patients

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are hospital wards that provide treatment for people who are very ill. They are staffed with health care professionals who are trained in ICU treatment and the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment.

High Dependency Units (HDUs) are wards for people who need more observation, treatment and nursing care than is possible in a general ward but slightly less than that given in an Intensive Care Unit.

An Ambulatory Patient is able to walk about and is not bedridden.

