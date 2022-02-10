Five men who pretended to be customers before robbing a Rio Claro business place were arrested by the police shortly after the incident.
The businessman reported to officers that he was at his establishment around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when five men entered the premises pretending to be customers. The men, one armed with a gun, one with a cutlass and two with knives, announced a hold up and the man with the cutlass hit the victim about the body and face. The men then robbed him of a quantity of cash and cellular phones before escaping in a white Nissan AD wagon.
A report was made to the police and officers of the Eastern Division, including the Emergency Response Patrol Unit, responded. They soon after stopped the vehicle with the five suspects at Brick Field, Brothers Road.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding one revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition. The items which were reported stolen were also recovered. The vehicle used by the suspects, was subsequently found to have false registration plates.
The suspects, ages 21 to 42, from the Southern and Northern Divisions, were arrested in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing.
Meanwhile, officers of the Eastern Division Task Force, held four people for possession of firearm and possession of ammunition, during an anti-crime exercise in the Toco area.
The exercise, coordinated by acting Snr Supt Khan, was done between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday and included officers of the Special Operations Response Team and the Canine Unit.
During the exercise, search warrants were executed at several locations along the Paria Main Road, Toco, including the home of a 34-year-old suspect. There, officers found one Beretta pistol loaded with eleven rounds of ammunition. The suspect, along with three others ages 18-25, all of the division, were arrested in connection with the finds.
Investigations are ongoing.