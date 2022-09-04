The police service is urging business owners and citizens to take the necessary precautions to make themselves and their property hard targets against criminals.
This, after five people were arrested in connection with reports of shop-breaking and larceny from the person.
On Thursday, a male victim reported that his silver Nissan Almera motor vehicle was stolen in the Tacarigua area around 3:30 pm. Officers of the Arouca Crime Patrol Unit, acting on information, went to Windy Hill, Arouca, where they recovered the vehicle and arrested a Lopinot man in connection with the incident, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Also, following a report of shop-breaking and larceny in the Lower Santa Cruz area on Thursday, officers of the San Juan Criminal Investigations Department (CID) conducted investigations, which resulted in the arrest of a 68-year-old man of no fixed place of abode.
In a separate incident, a 19-year-old suspect of St Joseph was arrested by officers of the San Juan CID, shortly after a victim reported that she was robbed of her cellular phone in the area around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday, the post said.
In another incident, officers of the Barataria police station were conducting an anti-crime exercise in the St. Augustine area on Saturday, when they held a 56-year-old man of Malick in connection with a report of house breaking and larceny in the Mt Lambert area.
And, in the Southern Division, a 22-year-old man of La Romaine was held by officers shortly after a female victim made a report of larceny of a cellular phone at a mall. Detectives acting on information, went to another mall, where they held the male suspect and recovered the stolen phone.
Investigations are ongoing into all the incidents.