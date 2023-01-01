Two men died in a shooting in Maloney on Sunday night.
It brought to five, the number of people killed on New Year’s Day.
The shootings happened at Building 6 Maloney Gardens, D'Abadie.
One man survived.
Earlier on Sunday, three killings were reported in Penal, San Fernando and Caroni.
The owner of the Auto Care Centre in Penal was found murdered at his home in Penal on Sunday.
Nasir Saqui, 47, was found inside his home at Fazal Avenue, Penal.
His elderly step father who lives in Point Fortin told police that the family had tried calling Saqui without response, and went to the house on Sunday.
He visited the house yesterday morning and found Saqui dead in bed with bloody wounds to the face and eye.
The weapon used to inflict the wounds was not found.
Saqui’s business, which is involves car washing, and audio installation, was closed over the long weekend, the Express was told.
His business is at the end of a dead-end street off the Penal Rock Road.
Several of his employees turned up during the police crime scene investigation but they declined to be interviewed.
Neighbours also refused to say anything about Saqui.
Earlier in the day, the body of a man was found near the Vishnu Boys College in Caroni.
The body bore chop wounds to the head. The victim was not immediately identified.
Ronnie Lambkin, of San Pedro Road in Valencia, was killed in Kelly Village.
Lambkin and his aunt stopped to purchase food at about 1.55 p.m. by a store in the vicinity of La Solita Road.
A man walked up to the vehicle and shot at the car.
Lambkin was shot in his chest while his aunt was shot in her right arm.
He died while receiving treatment.