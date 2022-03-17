FIVE elderly people are the country’s latest Covid-19-related fatalities.
The deaths reported in the Ministry of Health’s daily clinical update at 4 p.m. yesterday were recorded for the previous 24 hours and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,695 people.
The ministry’s website stated that the fatalities were two elderly men and three elderly women.
Four of them had multiple comorbidities, while one had only one comorbidity, the ministry stated.
The comorbidities were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, dementia and a history of strokes.
The ministry also reported 395 new Covid-19 infections, based on samples taken between March 13 and 15.
Of the new cases, 41 were reported in Tobago, placing active infections there at 445 people.
The total number of active cases in T&T now stands at 11,694 people. This increased the total number of cases since T&T recorded its first infection (March 12, 2020) to 133,788 people.
To date, 656,378 people have been tested at private and public facilities.
A total of 118,129 patients have recovered, with 1,164 of them reported yesterday, while 14 people were discharged from public health facilities.
A total of 183 people are in hospital, including 22 patients in step-down/transition facilities, and a total of 11,727 people are in self-isolation.
Vaccination—
To date, 706,548 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.5 per cent of the population, while 693,452 have had a first dose or no dose of a vaccine.
A total of 141,552 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.