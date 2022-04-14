Five additional Covid-19-related deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.
The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update were recorded for the previous 24 hours, and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,792 people.
The ministry’s website stated the deceased were three elderly men and two elderly females. Four people had multiple comorbidities, stated as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular, neurological and renal disease and cancer.
The ministry also reported 374 new Covid-19 infections, based on samples taken between April 10 and 12, 2022.
The total number of active cases in T&T now stands at 6,144 people.
This increased the total number of cases since T&T recorded its first infection (March 12, 2020) to 141,155 people.
A total of 155 people are in hospital, with no patients in step-down/transition facilities; and a total of 5,950 people are in self-isolation.
To date, 710,340 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.7 per cent of the population while 689,660 have had a first dose or no dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
A total of 148,346 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.