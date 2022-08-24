The 2022 murder toll is close to 400.
Five people were shot dead in separate incidents along the East-West Corridor between Monday night and yesterday, pushing the toll to 380 up to last night, while the figure on this date last year was 236.
The latest murder victims are Darryl Jessop, 30, Dennis Nero, 43, Brian Carter, 57, Avery Weekes, 27, and a man identified only as Delano.
The killings began around 8.30 p.m. on Monday along Observatory Street in Port of Spain.
Weekes of Basilon Street, East Dry River, was said to be liming in the area, when he was confronted by a masked man.
He was shot several times and fell to the ground, bleeding from multiple injuries.
The police and Emergency Health Services were notified. However, Weekes died shortly after the incident. Police said his death may have been gang-related.
Then around 4 a.m. yesterday, Jessop’s bullet-riddled body was found near his relatives’ home along Mt Zion Road, off Maturita Road in Arima. Police said he originally lived at Tumpuna Road, Arima, but had moved into the area about a month ago.
Police were told he was on his way to work at Swissport Airport Services, Piarco International Airport, Piarco, when he was confronted by an unknown man, who shot him several times about the body.
Jessop died on the scene.
And while investigators were on this scene, they received a report that Brian Carter had been gunned down along Hoyte Avenue in Arima.
They were told Carter had just left his home to go to work moments before he was shot. He, too, died at the scene.
Then around 6.10 a.m., Dennis Nero was shot dead along Saddle Road in the vicinity of Second Street.
He was said to be standing along the roadway, when he was approached by his assailant and shot in the head.
Around 2 p.m. yesterday, the fifth murder occurred.
Up to last night he was identified only as Delano, who was employed as a truck driver with the Port of Spain City Corporation.
Police said around 2 p.m., he was standing along Observatory Street, East Port of Spain, when he was approached by a gunman, who shot him several times about the body, killing him on the spot.
Police believe his murder was in retaliation for the murder of Avery Weekes on Monday night.
A little miserable
The Express met with the relatives of Nero and Jessop at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, shortly after midday yesterday.
Nero’s mother, who asked not to be named, said he was a father of two girls and he worked at the Housing Development Corporation.
She said he “was a little miserable”.
Asked what she meant, she said, “We had spoke to him about his attitude to change his life, but he was very ignorant.”
Asked why someone would want to kill him, she said she did not know.
“But when you don’t hear, you feel. And God knows best and God knows the reason,” she said,
“I don’t know what he was involved in. He would eat food by me on a Sunday and then he would leave, but I am not one to lie on anybody,” she said.
“May God rest his soul. He’s gone and God knows best.”
Relatives of Jessop did not say much about him, except that he was the father of two boys, aged seven and two, and one girl, aged one.
“He was a good person, but he was very secretive,” said a relative, who asked not to be named.