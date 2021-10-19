Five men from Trinidad were held following a report of a “daring daylight bank robbery” yesterday in Carriacou, an island dependency of Grenada.
Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Kindra Maturine-Stewart issued a statement on the incident in which she lauded the Royal Grenada Police Force for making the breakthrough and arresting the men.
“My office has been informed that men identified as all Trinidadian nationals were captured at sea during their attempted getaway from the island after robbing the Carriacou branch of the Grenada Co-operative Bank, located at Hillsborough, Carriacou,” Maturine-Stewart said in the statement.
She said the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique were heartened by the “swift and efficient action” of the local police and coast guard following the report of the robbery, which she stated reflected the improved local security capacity on the island.
“In recent years, the government invested great resources in personnel and equipment in our ongoing efforts at improved security,” said Maturine-Stewart.
“Despite that fact, we are determined to review even further some of the local security operations since this is the second time within two years that our very peaceful community has been jolted by what is effectively a cross-border raid by regional criminal elements.
“We are thankful that none of our citizens were hurt during today’s dramatic development, though witnesses would have had some trauma since it is unusual in one of the most serene and peaceful jurisdictions in this hemisphere,” Maturine-Stewart added.