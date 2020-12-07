Five Venezuelan nationals were detained by officers attached to the Marabella Police Station for illegally entering Trinidad and Tobago.
The five were detained on Sunday after they were observed walking along Flower Pot Beach in Pointe–a-Pierre, by officers who were on mobile patrol during an anti-crime exercise.
Upon being stopped and questioned, the officers discovered that the five individuals were all nationals of Venezuela, between the ages 19 to 23 years, who had all entered the country illegally.
They were handed over to Immigration officials to determine their immigration status.
The exercise was coordinated by Cpl. Simon, and supervised by Sgt Beam and WPC Persadee.