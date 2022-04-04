Fix market now

Couva North Member of Parliament Ravi Ratiram has called on the Government to provide immediate funding to address a number of serious issues, including potential health hazards at the Chaguanas Market that have remained unresolved for far too long.
Ratiram, who was responding to a March 19 Express article titled “Vendors: Chaguanas Market in a mess”, noted that the article highlighted the plight of vendors at the market who have been using portable toilet units for some time now, as a result of a failed sewer system.
In a news release last Wednesday, Ratiram said: “Officials at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation have stated that the malfunctioning sewer system requires frequent pumping daily and, as a result, the overworked pumps have broken down, with no funding available for their repair. A resolution in council was passed for upgrading the existing sewerage infrastructure to a chlorinated septic system, but for this, too, the Chaguanas Borough Corporation awaits financial releases from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MRDLG).”
The MP noted that the meat vendors at the market have also encountered their fair share of woes since all three meat chillers have been non-functional since last year and the area from where they sell meat, which was designed to be an air-conditioned space, is now unsuitable since none of the five air-conditioning units are operational. The MP said this in turn has reduced the hours during which seafood and meat can be sold if the vendors are to avoid spoilage.
“For every hour that their produce spends outside of the basic required storage and sale conditions, the risk of a health hazard increases,” said Ratiram.
“Again, officials at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation have empathised with the vendors, however, their hands continue to be tied, as the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) funding which was allocated to accomplish all of these infrastructural maintenance and upgrades is yet to be released by the MRDLG.”
Ratiram said all of these issues have been lingering for the past seven years and are tangible proof of incompetence and mismanagement by the Dr Keith Rowley-led Government.
“Further, it calls into question what can only be described as deliberate political vindictiveness and neglect, as the Chaguanas Market is situated within the UNC (United National Congress)-controlled constituency of Couva North.”
Geographic discrimination
Questioned on his claim of political vindictiveness, Ratiram said geographic discrimination is taking place by the Government with regard to the funding allocation for municipal corporations.
“It appears to be geographic discrimination taking place by this PNM (People’s National Movement) administration in the constituency of Couva North and in the Borough of Chaguanas.”
He noted that the issue of corporations not receiving their approved funding is something that seems to affect those controlled by the UNC.
“You consistently hear of the challenges that the UNC-controlled corporations are facing with respect to releases versus allocation. When you look at the allocation itself to start with, you see significant geographic discrimination because if you take the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, for example, Couva receives less than $100 million with over 170,000 people in terms of population size.
“It’s Couva, Tabaquite and Talparo, all the way up to San Pedro, and it receives a lot less than other smaller PNM corporations like Diego Martin, among others,” he claimed.
Using a data sheet to support his claim, Ratiram said if one was to look at the PNM-controlled Arima Borough Corporation, which has a population of 33,606 and a land area of 12 square kilometres, the $82,498,500 allocation equates to $2,455 per burgess per year.
“Now compare that to corporations controlled by the UNC such as Sangre Grande with a population of 75,766; Siparia (86,949); Chaguanas (83,513); Princes Town (102,375); Penal/Debe (89,392); and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo (178,410), and all of them with greater land area than Arima. Their allocations equate to $991, $903, $829, $715, $710 and $557 per burgess per year, respectively. Now tell me if that’s not geographic discrimination,” Ratiram stated.
He noted that other PNM-controlled corporations such as Port of Spain, Point Fortin and San Fernando also enjoy a favourably disproportionate allocation per population and land size.
He said the ironic thing is that the PNM is discriminating against its own supporters.
“When a vendor applies to the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, he or she is not asked for their party card, but their national identification card to verify that they’re a national of Trinidad and Tobago.
“So when they withhold the funds allocated to be used by the Borough, they’re actually discriminating against their own supporters because I’m sure there are PNM supporters vending in the market.”
He called on newly-appointed Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi to get working and immediately make the necessary releases available in order to swiftly resolve these issues and provide the minimum acceptable conditions for both vendors and the general public at the Chaguanas Market.
“We need local government reform to get rid of this system, but more importantly, what is promised to the people in the Appropriation Bill should be released to them, and they should stop hoodwinking the people,” Ratiram said.
‘Not accurate’
When contacted, Al-Rawi, who was in Parliament at the time, said he didn’t want to go on record as he didn’t have the data at hand to discount the claims made by Ratiram.
Stating that he doesn’t like to give information without first having checked its veracity, he added: “I thank you for making your inquiry in relation to what the Member of Parliament has said. I quite simply take everything that the Opposition says with more than a pound of salt.
“From the information I’ve seen from going through the mid-year reviews, it appears that the Member is misguided and is spreading a position that is not accurate. However, I am now getting into the Ministry and will get further particulars and get back to you.”