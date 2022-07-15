There have been at least nine reports of street and residential flooding by 9. 30.a.m. this morning according to the Office of Disaster and Preparedness and Management (ODPM).
A report released by the ODPM recorded flooding across the Northwest, North Central, South Central and Southwest regions as a result of adverse weather across the country.
The report noted residential flooding at Lengua Rd, Princess Town and Picton Street Ext. Pan Drive, Diamond Street, San Fernando.
It also stated that street flooding had been observed at Esmeralda Junction, Guaracara Road, Tabaquite, Las Lomas, Houssa Trace, Gasparillo, Le Blanc Road, Todds Road, the Diego Martin Main road, between Rich Plain & St Lucien roads, Crystal Stream Road, Diego Martin and street flooding at Cizan Trace, Blue Basin, Diego Martin.
The ODPM called for citizens to take all necessary measures of precaution given the weather conditions.
Citizens are advised to “Reduce potential property damage by securing your roofs in the event of gusty winds. Move to higher levels of homes or buildings if the lower levels are threatened by flood waters. Ensure that you have the toll-free numbers of your nearest Municipal Corporation if impacted by inclement weather impacts such as flooding or gusty winds.”
It also asked citizens to have an emergency kit ready and monitor the weather via official channels
Trinidad and Tobago is currently under an Adverse Weather Alert- yellow level which the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) attributes to the Intertropical Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and approaching tropical waves.
The Service stated that rain and showers starting the Southern parts of Trinidad,
It said there is also a high (70%) chance of thunderstorm activity.
“These thunderstorms can produce intense rainfall in excess of 25mm. Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/hr. may be experienced especially in the vicinity of showers/thunderstorms. Street/flash flooding and localized ponding are also likely in heavy downpours. Seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas,” it said.