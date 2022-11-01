With no let-up in rainfall from Sunday into Monday morning, prolonged street and residential flooding caused suffering in parts of Central Trinidad yesterday.
One elderly woman had to be extracted from her home on Springland Avenue, Valsayn, and in Caroni Settlement, water left some streets impassable most of the day and entered some homes.
On Persad Lane, Caroni, several homes were evacuated and losses sustained when water crossed the embankment at a diversion of the Caroni River.
Those affected included the elderly mother of Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh.
When the Express visited yesterday, the family had assistance to clear the lower portion of the house, which was flooded from early Monday.
Indarsingh said he and MP for that area, Dinesh Rambally, have repeatedly lobbied Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan for action.
Indarsingh said the Ministry of Works’ technocrats were also aware that several sluice gates and pumps in the area were in need of maintenance.
He was among those saying the area had been visited by Sinanan and teams from the ministry but follow-up actions were not taken.
Noting that several major drains had overflowed, Indarsingh said residents needed help with sanitation following the flood.
He further criticised Sinanan for remarks that some equipment was being sabotaged.
Indarsingh said this was “insulting” to the community and vowed to personally report any acts of vandalism that he becomes aware of.
Resident Vishan Mahabir, whose backyard is bordered by the embankment, said annual pleas are made to have the structure reinforced.
He said the authorities were notified in recent weeks, including while the country saw repeated weather alerts being issued, and nothing was done.
Mahabir and resident Prahalad Rampath, who was yesterday in fear of water entering his home, said the floodgates serving the area were also not functioning.
In 2018, the Caroni Settlement and environs saw massive flooding, during which scores of residents “suffered huge losses,” Mahabir recalled.
Councillor for Kelly Village/Warrenville, Samuel Sankar, said recommendations have been made for simple solutions, yet no one has done anything about it.
“We have had technical people from the ministry, volunteers, corporations and all it takes is the will and courage to solve the problem. The embankment on Persad Lane needs two loads of backfill. The ministry’s drainage works with us but if they are given the resources and release of funds on time, they would be in a better position to do preventative work and maintenance. And if local government could be funded, we won’t have to wait on other agencies. We need the equipment in local government to treat with these challenges,” he said.
Sankar said unplanned developments and “a serious garbage dumping problem” also continued to worsen the problem.
St Helena and environs were also underwater in some areas, and residents said up to late yesterday they had received little assistance from the Tunapuna-Piarco Regional Corporation.
Up to late yesterday, some parts of El Carmen and Madras Road remained impassable as well.