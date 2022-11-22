The East Coast awoke to at least three feet of floodwaters having accumulated along the Manzanilla stretch yesterday morning, crippling movement in and out of the area.
By 9 a.m. the major route had been left only passable to larger vehicles as a result of rainfall in the area.
Residents and commuters took to social media to relay their plight after what they described as the third major flooding of the stretch in the past month. As some took the risk to drive through the flooded roads, others complained that frequent flooding had forced residents to make use of alternative, pothole-ridden routes.
And despite the frequency of the flooding, some lamented the area had yet to see any relief.
“When it rains too heavily, and tide high vehicles are unable to pass through Manzanilla. Well at least fix the Plum Mitan/Biche road if nothing can be done about the flooding in Manzanilla!!!! Do some patching of those big potholes or something nah,” one resident posted.
“Every day we are amazed at the water flooding on the road. Time for the Government to pave and raise the road surface where the water crosses it. Also, there should be more driveways from the road to the beach,” another said.
Watercourse blocked
Speaking to the Express, councillor for the area Kenwyn Phillip said by 11 a.m. yesterday the corporation was attempting to alleviate the floods by cleaning the mouths of crossings in the area which would allow the flow of water into the ocean.
However, Phillip said the issue was in part due to the blockage of a major watercourse along the stretch created by the construction of a private development.
“That area is flooded because a private land development in the area blocked off one of the main watercourses that pulled the water route from the swamp into the sea and blocked the river. It started in 2010... As a little boy growing up everyone knew that was the main watercourse. That river is dry because the watercourse is blocked off,” he said yesterday.
Phillip said although alternative routes were available, the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) as well as everyday commuters had been greatly affected by the floods.
“The alternative route is through the Plum Mitan Road in Rio Claro to Mayaro. This issue affects the ERHA because the ambulances have to shuttle from Mayaro to Rio Claro. This affects the residents as well who commute and those who traverse to go to work and school children. Taxi drivers are charging a little more because they have to take chances with their vehicles or go the longer way,” he said.
The councillor said the pulling of water from the Nariva Swamp would likely worsen floods should pumps be turned on. This, he said, was because there were inadequate drainage mechanisms to allow for a large volume of water to pass through the area.
“When they put on the pumps in the Plum Mitan area, it pulled out all the water from that area and it came down to the Nariva swamp. What we are seeing there now, we don’t know if the pumps are on but if they do we will expect more water.
“The solution is to clear the waterway. We tried to maintain these flood gates and so on but the volume of water that comes from that swamp pulling the crossings is not enough. I am asking the Ministry of Works to investigate this issue because it is causing a lot of issues,” he said.
Drive safely
Cumuto Manzanilla Member of Parliament Dr Rai Ragbir yesterday advised residents to make use of alternative routes.
“Persons are being advised to use the route of Biche into Sangre Grande, Plum Mitan into Sangre Grande and the Cunapo Southern Main Road into Sangre Grande, vice versa.
For persons utilising this road, please be careful and drive at a safe pace. For persons with lower vehicles, please do not take the chance of passing through this area with your vehicle as the level of water may damage parts of your car,” he posted on his Facebook page.
The Express reached out to Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan for a response. None was received.