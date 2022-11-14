SANGRE GRANDE Regional Corporation (SGRC) chairman Anil Juteram has accused Roger Monroe, Member of Parliament for Toco/Sangre Grande, of playing politics over a recent statement in which he attributed blame to the SGRC for last week’s intense flooding in the North-East community.
In an article on Thursday titled “6 feet under”, the Express quoted Monroe as saying: “Some of the issues, I must put on record, are the sole responsibility and problems associated with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation. The Ministry (of Works) on their end are going back to review some of the approval documents that these developers or developments that are causing these problems would have received and to see if they are in keeping with some of the recommendations that were given, for instance, retention ponds or alternative means to rid the areas of the water or to retain the water and control the flow.”
Monroe also stated that a private housing development visited by the Works Ministry was under six feet of water and pumps were being used to pump the water from the development into the already elevated waterways, contributing to further flooding.
Speaking with the Express on Saturday, Juteram said it is disingenuous for Monroe and the Ministry of Works to say they’re going to investigate how the developer got approval when the ministry is one of the key State agencies that issue approval to land developers.
“How it works in this system is that there are several criteria that have to be met in order for a developer to get his or her project approved.
“Firstly, Town and Country Planning Division must be able to give the outline approval and the approval for the required amount of lots, providing that the developer has a space for recreational facilities. Secondly, the Drainage Division of the Ministry of Works has to give its approval via the Director of Drainage and permanent secretary.
“Thirdly, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has to give its approval along with those of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and the Fire Service,” Juteram said.
Noting that the corporation only gets involved from the aspect of the local health authority, he added: “So, when all these five agencies give their approval and stamp off on the project, the corporation has no choice but to adhere to the approval given by the State because if, for example, I should object as a councillor to a developer going to develop an area because it is prone to flooding and I’m not sure they have met the required criteria in terms of widening a river or cleaning and desilting, which would alleviate the problem, I as a councillor could be held liable in terms of litigation.
“The developer could sue the corporation or sue the councillor for obstructing them when the State agencies such as Town and Country and all the others have given their approval.”
He said objections raised by council members could be viewed as a councillor having a political agenda against the developer.
“The corporation’s building inspector now has no choice but to go ahead and rubber stamp that chain of command. Now, that has to stop because this is where the developers are making their inroads.”
Calling the system a cartel, Juteram said developers have found a way to get past the one agency that can object to these kinds of developments, which is the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).
“The thing about the EMA is that it doesn’t come into play unless the development is over two hectares of land (approximately five acres). So what the developers do is they strategically go under the two hectares of land and they claim that the land is going to be developed in phases.
“So, the first phase will be a little under two hectares, the second phase will also be under two hectares and so on. They do it in a way which will keep the EMA out, which is the major player in terms of saying we’re seeing disaster occurring here if this development should take place...we looking at flooding, we looking at the mountain being eroded,” he said.
Proper oversight
“So, the developers know, based on the advice they get from their own people on the inside how to overrule and outplay the system, so one of the major criteria in this is that the EMA should be involved not just with two hectares and above but should be involved in any so-called development.”
He noted that the strategy used by the developers is similar to that of business people depositing or withdrawing $9,999 to avoid the service charge banks apply when the deposit or withdrawal is $10,000 or above.
“And that is what the developers do. They play the system and the system is organised in such a way that they allow themselves to be played and they facilitate the legal but misrepresenting strategies used to undermine the system for oversight.”
Stating that there’s no proper oversight, Juteram said if there is a building to be rented by the Government, be it PNM (People’s National Movement) or UNC (United National Congress), they don’t come to the corporation and ask the engineer to do a survey on the building, they ask the chief structural engineer at the Ministry of Works to recommend that place.
“We have had an instance where in 2017 we were in the middle of a council meeting and the then CEO got a call. And in front of everyone, she spoke to the then-chairman and informed him that Cabinet was sitting now and they wanted the council to give the approval for a certain building in Sangre Grande to be used by the Government.
“However, I objected to that and said we cannot give an approval blindly. I told the then-CEO and then-chairman to let council go and have a look at the building to see for ourselves what condition that building was in.
“When we broke for lunch we visited the building, which was designed as a two-storey but had become a three-storey structure. There were cracks on the walls, cracks on the stairway and the beams were not able to support the third floor, yet the structural engineering department of the Ministry of Works approved that building. Our engineer and building inspector together with the councillors objected and said we were not going to approve that because we were not going to put our staff and council members in harm’s way should an earthquake take place where that building is and we might lose some lives. So, it was our responsibility to shoot it down.
"That is the recklessness the Ministry of Works, both Drainage Division and Structural Department, have been entertaining for political friends and political expediency to get to rent a building from a financier or some form of what we call ‘kick-back’. So, this is what we have going on and it’s the same thing with these developers,” he stated.
Put blame
Expressing his disappointment in Monroe, Juteram said prior to being selected as the PNM candidate for the Toco/Sangre Grande constituency, which he won, Monroe spent six months as a PNM alderman at the SGRC so he should have known better.
“Monroe and myself have a healthy relationship but when he crosses the line and he wants to bring the corporation in disrepute by saying that he must put on record that some of the issues are the sole responsibility and problems associated with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation,
“We are the ones at the corporation who have been assisting the Ministry of Works if they have patching to do or drains to clean. We would lend them our equipment, so how could they turn around now and try to put the blame on the Ministry of Local Government and the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.
“That is very unfortunate what the Member of Parliament did.”
Juteram noted that the approval for the development in question was signed off by the chief engineer, Drainage Division and stamped by the chief secretary Planning.
“So, how could MP Monroe put the blame on the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation?”