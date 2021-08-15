Heritage Petroleum Company Limited on Sunday responded to reports of oil, visible in the flood waters at Carapal Village, Palo Seco and Happy Valley, Erin.
In a statement today, Heritage immediately dispatched a Spill Response Team to investigate the source of the oil.
"The Heritage team determined that the source was an over-flowing oil pit operated by Lease operator Jasmin Oil and Gas Limited. The lease operator was contacted and informed of the incident.
Due to flooding in the area, the leaked oil has impacted vegetation and properties in the vicinity of the oil pit. The operator has been unable to access the affected areas which are inaccessible due to raising flood waters.
A team led by Jasmin Oil and Gas Limited will visit the affected areas as soon as they become accessible with a view to assess the impact of the oil spill and execute clean-up operations.
Jasmin Oil and Gas Limited will continue to monitor the impacted areas, and conduct air quality testing throughout the period. Heritage will support the Lease Operator as necessary.
All relevant authorities have been informed.