Minster of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein, on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to all coordinators, Ministry officials and volunteers for their commitment to national service.
Hosein's sentiments came following the proactive approach adopted by the Disaster Management Units (DMUs) across all municipal corporations, having placed themselves on standby following the announcement by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service on Tuesday, of a Yellow Level adverse weather alert.
The DMUs responded to several hazards as a result of Tuesday's rainfall and strong winds.
Following are reports received by the respective DMUs:
City of Port of Spain and Environs
Report of a fallen church at Laventille Road, East Port Of Spain.
Diego Martin Region
One report of a fallen tree at Morne Coco Road and one report of a collapsed roof.
Sangre Grande Region
Two reports of fallen trees Reports of street/ flash flooding in the following areas: Picton Road, Ramdass Street, Railway Road, Foster Road, Adventist Street and surroundings areas, and Coalmine.
In addition, 161 sandbags were distributed. Fortunately, no roads were rendered impassable and no shelters were required to be activated.
Tunapuna/Piarco Region
One report of a fallen tree in El Dorado and a report of a lanslide in Brasso Seco.
San Juan/ Laventille Region
A report of a fallen tree on the North Coast Road.
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Region
One report of a fallen tree at Caparo Valey, Brasso.
Penal/ Debe Region
One report of a fallen tree at Railway Road, Suchit Trace.
Mayaro/Rio Claro Region
Reports of flooding in the following areas: Lassale Road, Martin Saza Road, Bristol Village, Union Grant Street, Rio Claro, San Pedro Road Railway Road, Latchmania Trace, Navet 3rd Street, Enid Village, Paymar Trace, Lazari Road, Gill Street, Lewus & Sucre, Teesdale Street, St Anns Road (East), Micher Road, Seaview Lane, Plaisance, Radix Village, Bristol Village and Leasureville Road.
Meanwhile, Plum Mitan Main Road, Dades Extension, Navet Village and Cedar Grove were all rendered impassable.
Additionally, thirty sandbags were distributed within the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation. However, no shelters were required to be activated.
Hosein also commended all citizens for once again responding positively to calls for preparedness and vigilance in light of the inclement weather.
“We at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government have adopted a proactive approach to emergency response. We remain ready and willing to assist all affected communities through our Disaster Management Units and continue to work closely with other agencies in efforts to improve our Disaster Response Framework,” Hosein said.
Citizens are urged to stay indoors and avoid traversing the nation’s roadways.
In the event that persons are required to be outdoors they are advised to exercise caution. Those in flood prone areas or who require sandbags are advised to contact their municipal corporation for assistance.
The Disaster Management Coordinators will remain on standby until the severe weather has passed.