Flooding fears in Lendore Village
Donstan Bonn
Some residents of Lendore Village in Enterprise have expressed fears that the development of a two-acre parcel of land situated at Crown Trace will lead to their homes being severe flooded this rainy season.
The residents claimed that the person contracted to develop the land has placed all the uprooted trees into the river, and has deposited landfill on the edge of the riverbank, with some sliding down into the river.
One resident, Patrick Roberts, described what has transpired as inconsiderate and unacceptable.
“This is totally unacceptable because thousands of residents in Enterprise and Lendore Village will be affected, since all it takes is one rainfall and everyone will be flooded out,” Roberts said.
He added: “We already have to deal with instances of flooding when the rain falls, so what will be our situation when the rainy season begins, which is not too far from now, and the water has nowhere to run off.
He noted that within recent times, residents experienced four separate bouts of flooding, with many of them have to change carpets and stand the loss of furniture and appliances.
“Why could he not build a retaining wall to ensure the river does not get compromised by all the backfilling he’s doing,” Roberts questioned.
He said while the residents will not resort to the burning of tyres or debris in any protest action, they will not stand idly by and accept what is being done to their community.
Calling for the intervention of the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, he said, “We can’t take this. We wouldn’t take this.”
Francis Roberts questioned if what was happening was right.
He said the last two times the area experienced flooding, there was as much as four feet of water in his aunt’s house. And with this recent development, the expectation is for even greater heights of floodwaters.
“My aunt lost a lot of household stuff and appliances on both occasions. Is it now that she will again have to suffer loss because of the doing of one man?
“It’s simply not right. It cannot be right,” he said.
However, when the Express contacted the owner, he defended the actions taken by the person he contracted to develop the land.
“The Chaguanas Borough built a box drain in the village and bring the water up to my land and leave it to run into my land. So, I had to construct a concrete drain on my land to take all the village water from Crown Trace to the back where that river is.
“The engineers in the corporation, they didn’t think out the thing good, and they just leave the box drain right there. And I now have to lose a good chunk of my property to run this big drain through my property from the front at Crown Trace and carry it down to the back in the river, which is going to benefit the whole community of Crown Trace. I did that to save whatever land I could save,” the owner stated.
He said the other issue is that the owner of the property behind him, which is on the opposite side of the river, built a foundation. “So, that foundation is really where the river passing, and now that I fulling up, he must be thinking now the river will be close to him. And his land is lower than mine’s right now, so part of the river will be bouncing his wall.”
When questioned about the developer placing the trees in the river, the owner said that was not the case as the trees were placed at the edge of his property.
Told of the villagers’ request for him to construct a retaining wall, the owner said if the villagers believe one is necessary they should place that request with the Borough, as that is not his undertaking.
When contacted, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said any illegal filling of land or blocking of watercourses has to be dealt with by the regional corporations.
Sinanan, however, said the ministry will look into the matter as it continues to do its part, as situations like this do not help, but create more problems in the rainy season.
The Express has reached out to Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed but received no response.
