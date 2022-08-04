HEAVY rains from early yesterday morning led to flooding in East, Central and North Trinidad by early afternoon—and there may be more to come today.
After placing the country under an Adverse Weather Alert #2—Yellow Level, from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has issued a warning of a 40-60 per cent (medium) chance of continuing thunderstorms today.
Those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas have therefore been warned to take precautions, as street/flash flooding may intensify. Gusty winds may also occur during thunderstorms, and people have been urged not to enter flood waters, as there is the danger of being swept away or being exposed to a biohazard.
The downpours began before dawn across most of the country yesterday, causing early street flooding in Downtown Port of Spain, which continued into the afternoon in some areas, including Sackville Street.
The inclement weather caused the cancellation of at least one event—the handover ceremony of the Trinidad and Tobago Music Stars Steel Orchestra Panyard, which was scheduled for yesterday afternoon.
By 3 p.m. the East Port of Spain Development Company Limited advised that the event had been “postponed due to the inclement weather” and would be rescheduled.
Street/flash flooding was reported in a number of areas along the Eastern Main Road from Port of Spain, with mild flooding reported in some parts of Barataria and St Joseph.
Most of the flooding was reported as “mild” to “moderate”, but residents and those in transit were still impacted, as street flooding in several parts of East Trinidad caused traffic delays and rendered some smaller streets impassable by foot.
Moderate flooding was seen along the Arima Old Road, Pinto Road, Mausica and the Priority Bus Route in the vicinity of Macoya.
The situation was slightly more severe in Arouca, where the Arouca River had burst its banks in the Thomas Street area, and some flooding also occurred on Pinto Road.
Parts of O’Meara, as well as Malabar Road, saw several incidents of flooding as the rains came and went.
Central braces
As dark clouds remained overhead into yesterday evening, those living in Caroni, Cunupia, Warrenville, Las Lomas and St Helena prepared themselves for the possibility of flooding from last night into this morning.
Sandbags were put in place and appliances moved to higher ground where possible, as one resident called the situation “unpredictable”.
“Once there is rain all day and the prospect of more, these areas are likely to flood,” said one resident, who suffered massive damage in 2018 when the country saw unprecedented flooding at all the cardinal points.
The man said while work has been done to alleviate flooding, including the clearing of waterways, residents in St Helena/Las Lomas preferred to err on the side of caution.
Mild flooding occurred in Bamboo #2 and this continued into Caroni, mostly affecting those in the Warrenville area, including agricultural interests.
Lower-lying areas of Chin Chin Road were also impacted for a short time, as were some parts of Madras.
In Edinburgh 500, flash flooding was said to have contributed to a vehicular accident, which resulted in one car capsizing into a drain at Grace Street.
More severe flooding was reported across Mamoral #2, this time affecting some residents who found their yards impassable for several hours.
In an early update, the T&T Met Service stated that periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensities had been observed from early morning. This was due to a combination of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and a low-level trough, the Met Service said.
Yesterday came with a “high (70 per cent) chance of thunderstorm activity” and the Met Service warned that “heavy downpours can produce accumulations in excess of 25mm”.
Street/flash flooding and localised ponding are likely in heavy downpours, as are gusty winds in excess of 55 kilometres per hour.
The population was also warned to look out for electrical discharges during thunderstorms, and to exercise caution when driving, as visibility can be greatly reduced in the event of heavy rain or showers.
Those in areas prone to landslips must also be alert, and smaller watercourses can become overwhelmed and spill their banks.
Those with agricultural interests have been advised that “five wet days with rainfall amounts of 10.0 mm and 45.0 mm are expected on the 3rd-5th, 11th and 13th of August while, rainfall amounts less than 9.0 mm are expected on the 1st-2nd, 6th-10th, 12th and 14th-15th of August 2022”.
According to meteorologist Tigahna Bacchus, today is expected to be “partly cloudy/ cloudy periods with occasional showers over some areas”.