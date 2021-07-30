Covid-19 appointments at the Penal PowerGen mass vaccination site have been cancelled for Friday.
A notice from the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) stated, “Due to flood waters in the roadway, at the Penal PowerGen Mass Vaccination site, the centre will be closed today, Friday July 30th, 2021. Persons wishing to avail of the vaccines may visit any Health Centre or SAPA.”
The Penal PowerGen site will be opened on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Heavy showers of rain were experienced on Thursday and the SWRHA advised of the early closure for that day of five of its health centres - Todd’s Road, Lengua, Tabaquite Moruga, Rochard Douglas and Erin Health Centres – due to rising flood waters in these areas.
In that notice, the SWRHA apologized for any inconvenience and stated that normal services were expected to be resumed at these facilities on Friday.
A release on Friday morning from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Services stated that gusty winds and street flooding are possible near heavy downpours. Riverine Flood Alert#3 - Yellow level in effect!