concerned: Gregory Aboud

Even as the Ministry of Health on Saturday announced the resumption of the vaccination drive, the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) called on the Government to place more focus on vaccination and partner with the private sector to ensure that sufficient vaccines are acquired for the population.

DOMA president Gregory Aboud, in a statement on Saturday, said it is time to “stop the rhetoric and political picong from all sides and try to find a way out of this pandemic quagmire”.

Aboud said the private sector has been on standby from the very beginning to assist either by strategic consultation or by assistance in acquiring the needed vaccinations.

“This association joins with countless other associations and chambers to pledge its firm commitment to the Government and people in the drive to encourage vaccine acceptance and to assist in any way possible with the acquisition and proliferation of the nationwide inoculations.”

Aboud added that the new regulations are inconsistent and confusing.

“Perhaps, in retrospect, it may have been more advisable to have initiated a complete shutdown for a shorter time period than the May 23 date similar to the blitz-type approach recently taken by Barbados. At least in that case there would not be so much confusion about the choice of restrictions such as what science perceives a Covid threat created by curbside pick-up at the many struggling restaurants.”

