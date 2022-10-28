Independent Senator Paul Richards says there is need to put aside “insular interests” in the collective fight against crime and focus on the education system where thousands of children fall through the cracks and into the laps of gangs.
Richards is a member of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security.
On Wednesday, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial wrote to JSC chairman Keith Scotland, asking for the JSC to meet urgently to discuss the spate of crime and for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and law enforcement heads to provide answers.
Other members of the JSC are Government members Randall Mitchell, Ayanna Webster-Roy, Nigel DeFreitas and Kennedy Richards.
Richards, the lone independent member on the JSC, told the Express yesterday it would be against the JSC’s regulations for him to comment on the request
However, he said as a citizen, he is deeply concerned about what is happening in the country.
“As a citizen in the country and a parliamentarian, I am concerned, as every citizen should be concerned, given the types of crime we are seeing...
“The fact that children are being murdered, a three and nine-year-old are being shot, and I think we all should be concerned to the point where we have to ask ourselves what is our collective and individual responsibilities in trying to abate this,” he said.
Richards said he is not saying that people ought to take law enforcement into their hands.
He explained that a multifaceted solution is required where everyone has a role to play.
Government’s significant role, he said, is to develop policy; law enforcement is tasked with the active suppression and identification of criminals; and the judiciary has a role in expeditiously processing these cases.
He said the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) also has a function in the crime fight.
Criminal activity in ‘deep spiral’
“Criminals just did not grow up overnight and become criminals. The system has failed, so pointing fingers and laying blame at this point, which we have been doing for the last 20 years, has not borne any productive fruit,” he said.
Richards said every citizen also has to bear responsibility because crime did not rise to these levels overnight.
He also expressed alarm over the transnational drug and gun-running component which is in a “deep spiral”.
“People are anxious, afraid, bordering on paranoia because you don’t know where or who it is going to come from, and you can become a victim today or tomorrow, God forbid. As a citizen, I am deeply concerned; no one with a conscience can be happy about what is happening in this country,” he said.
“I really think people need to put aside their insular agendas and interests and understand that if one person is killed, we are all harmed. As a parliamentarian, I sometimes see the insular agendas, political and otherwise, because there are some insular agendas in all areas of society,” he said.
Richards emphasised the need to zone in on the education system and prevent the thousands of youths from falling into gangs.
He said annually there are between 2,000 to 3,000 pupils who do not perform well at the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, and then when some transition to the secondary school level, another 1,500 fall through the cracks.
“We are not finding out what is going on with them, and they are told they are failures in the formal system, they are open prey to gangs and criminality,” he said.
He said from five to 14, a citizen of T&T must be in school, and this is an opportunity for people who are vulnerable and who need help to be remediated and become productive to society.
He said the religious groups, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society and the business community have roles to play as well.
Richards also lamented that there are no consequences if you break the law.
“If you get caught, you going to sit down in remand for ten years; there is no fear of the consequences anymore,” he said.
He said there is an opportunity to ensure that the next three or four generations do not end up in gangs, but the “supply side” of criminality must be addressed