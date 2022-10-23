A human fetus was discovered on the compound of the San Fernando General Hospital on Saturday afternoon.
The fetus was found by a security officer on duty near one of the guard booths.
A police report said that at around 4.30 p.m. a security officer employed with P.R.D Security Limited arrived at the San Fernando C.I.D. office and reported that while on duty at the San Fernando General Hospital, he observed what appeared to be a fetus on the northern side of the pavement in the vicinity of the security booth.
San Fernando police officers PCs Lange and Koon Koon, together with a district medical officer accompanied the security officer to the scene.
They observed a pink object about three inches long and it was examined by the DMO who stated that it appeared to be human fetal remains.
It was removed to a funeral home pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.