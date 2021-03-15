POLICE are investigating a report of an unusual miscarriage suffered by an 18-year-old woman in Moruga early yesterday. A police report stated the 21-week-old foetus separated into two parts as it exited the teenager’s womb during a home delivery.
The report said the expectant mother felt pains on Sunday evening and took painkillers bought at a pharmacy, but police are yet unable to say if the pills led to the miscarriage.
According to the police report, the teenager is a patient of the Indian Walk Maternity Clinic.
She told police that at around 5 p.m. Sunday she began experiencing labour pains, and she directed her husband to go to a pharmacy. Police were told the husband was advised by the pharmacist to purchase painkillers, which he did.
On returning home the woman took two tablets of the medication, but as the pain persisted, she again took one more around 11 p.m., the report said.
Around 3 a.m. she began experiencing severe labour pains and felt the foetus exiting womb.
The report said both her father and husband attempted to deliver the baby, and the lower half of the baby separated from the upper half.
As the contractions continued, the teenager delivered the rest of the foetus. Also present were two neighbours who assisted.
The paramedics of the Emergency Health Services responded and took the young mother and foetus to the San Fernando General Hospital.
She was hospitalised in stable condition.
The Express yesterday spoke with the senior obstetrician and gynaecologist who said that by law, viability is defined at 28 weeks, but at 26 weeks babies can still survive.
The doctor advised that pregnant women ought to seek professional medical attention when experiencing pains, as the mother’s life could be at risk.
The medical expert said it is possible that if a foetus dies and is already in a state of decomposition within the mother’s womb, it may separate if not delivered by persons with medical expertise.
The foetus was taken to the hospital’s laboratory for a medical examination. Officers of the Barrackpore and St Mary’s Police Post responded.