Today marks the final day of the Government’s Food Basket Hamper distribution programme, and with thousands of households having benefitted from the initiative, some stakeholders have expressed concerns about the economic fallout that will result with its closure.
Following the announcement of the programme by Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat and Finance Minister Colm Imbert in May of this year, a monthly allocation of $10 million was budgeted for the months of May, June and July to provide 25,000 food baskets to people in need of food support throughout the 41 constituencies both in Trinidad and Tobago.
Each constituency was projected to receive 600 food baskets via their Member of Parliament, with each basket containing an assortment of local provision and vegetables along with two chickens.
During a virtual news conference in early May, Imbert said the programme will be funded for the months of May, June and July, and probably down to September based on the Government’s financial situation.
With the programme coming to a close, Alicia Ali, founder of non-governmental organisation Making a Smile, said consideration should be given to the workers employed by the National Agriculture Marketing and Development Company (NAMDEVCO) to put the food baskets together as well as the farmers who will no longer have access to a ready market.
“With the closure of the programme NAMDEVCO will not be in a position to keep these workers so they will be sent home and the farmers who got their produce sold will also lose that avenue of earning revenue.
Ali said she was disappointed that no pronouncement was made with regards to the sustainability of the programme since the thousands of people who need the assistance the programme provided, stand to be negatively impacted.
Attempts to get a comment from Rambharat proved unsuccessful, however, a senior official at the Ministry of Agriculture told the Express that nothing cannot be done until the Budget is laid in Parliament.
“Our line minister and the Minister of Finance are aware of the interest the programme has generated, and there has been a lot of interest, and they would make certain considerations once they get a sense of the financial situation, but I believe there’s hope for the programme to continue.”
The official said once there’s interest in the programme and based on the financial position of the Government, Cabinet would then decide the future of the programme.