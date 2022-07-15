The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.3 per cent from April 2022 to May 2022 according to data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO).
It said the Index for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased from 130.0 in April 2022 to 130.4 in May 2022.
In a news release yesterday the CSO said contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of table margarine, potatoes, brown sugar and powdered full cream milk, among other items.
However, the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general decreases in the prices of carite–fresh, King fish–fresh, whole chicken–fresh, cucumber, ochroes, salmon–fresh, melongene, other edible oil (not soya bean oil), melon, and sweet potatoes.
Commenting on the findings, Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee told I95.5fm yesterday, that all is being done to ensure that prices are affordable.
“The price increases have been coming. This is something where inflation is imported. You have seen recently some price increase in vegetables, which has been unavoidable, and right now we are waiting on whatever position the Government is taking towards agriculture, but those benefits would not be seen right away,” Diptee said.
A further review of the data for May 2022 compared with April 2022 reflected an increase in the sub-index for alcoholic beverages and tobacco of 0.3 per cent.
However, a decrease was noted in the sub-index for Health of 0.1 per cent. All other sections remained unchanged.
The CSO highlighted that the inflation rate for May measured as the percentage change in the average all items index for the period January to May 2022/January to May 2021) was 4.4 per cent.
It noted that this represents an increase from 4.3 per cent which was recorded in the previous period January to April 2022/January to April 2021.
The inflation rate for the comparative period (January to May 2021/January to May 2020) was 1.0 per cent.