In June, 19-year-old football player Randy Harris earned a partial athletic scholarship to Malone University in Ohio, one he said is the largest ever offered by the University to an international student.
The scholarship came as a blessing to the Queen’s Royal College (QRC) student and son of a single mother, who for years dreamt of furthering a career in professional football. However. Harris, who is currently pursuing his CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination) exams says he is in dire need of financial aid to fulfil this dream, with at least $17,000 USD needed to complete enrollment.
“The scholarship covers around 80 per cent of funding which is a huge blessing. It was the largest they had ever offered to an international student and they said it was because they are very interested in having me. We were so excited and elated to be a part of the programme and to even be accepted into the University,” he told the Express in a telephone interview on Monday.
Mother Caryn Sobers, said the news of her son’s achievements had brought joy to the family. Unemployed due to workplace injury and surviving off a state-issued disability cheque, she said she is doing everything possible to provide for her family.
“I stopped working in 2009 when I had a serious workplace injury and couldn’t continue. I have the disability check as income and I am doing everything I can for Randy and all my children. I have five children...we have had to make it through alone,” she said.
At a young age, the Chaguanas athlete says he felt drawn towards football, often playing with family members and friends to pass time. As he grew, the sport had become a significant part of his life, advancing through school teams and eventually earning a spot in the national under-17 football team.
“I have been playing football for QRC since form two and throughout the years I moved up. Going into form four I started to play intercol. I played intercol for four years and my coaches helped me to develop as a player. In 2019, I was called into the national team to go to Florida for the Concacaf qualifiers but I had broken my leg in training. I was out for about seven months in rehabilitation. I eventually came back and from there I continued,” he said.
The pandemic, he said, only temporarily hindered his dream with the closure of team training and other academic avenues to studying abroad. With persistence and the guidance of family members, Harris continued to train at home and applied to universities that held robust athletic programs.
In June, he said, an email from the Malone University coach relayed the scholarship offer. “I was so excited and relieved. I wasn’t sure what would happen and I was so anxious until we finally got the news. They had waived the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) usually needed for universities in the US. They used my CSEC scores and they accepted me,” he said.
Now $17.000 short on tuition, both Harris and Sobers are pleading for assistance.
“I would be so grateful if someone could help. I know things are hard for everyone but we are doing what we can,” said Sobers.
Those interesting in helping Harris can do so by contacting 273-9523, 240-5645 or 307-7069 Or donating to FCB Account Randy Harris, number 2115402 or Scotiabank Caryn Sobers-1206557