A 32-year-old man of Palo Seco was granted bail in the sum of $70,000 with a surety, when he appeared before Magistrate Aden Stroude, charged with Choking with Intent. Unable to secure the bail, the accused was remanded into custody.

As part of the bail condition, he must stay 100 feet away from the victim.

The accused was charged with the offence on December 14, by officers of the Gender Based Violent Unit (GBVU)-Southern Division.

According to a police report, the day before, a woman was at her home with her boyfriend, when they got into an argument, and she was allegedly choked by the man.

