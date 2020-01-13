Cintra Ramoutar and her daughter Janelle Ramsaroop are willing to pay $2,000 for the safe return of their beloved “pot hound”, Benji.
Mixed-breed Benji was last seen at his home in Northern El Dorado on December 12 last year.
After using posters on social media and in nearby areas, Ramsaroop said she has received numerous false phone calls and threats and she continues to appeal for his return.
“I want him to be returned. He is like a child to us, a member of our family. We want him to come home. No one will value him the way we do,” she said.
Benji was found by the family four years ago. He had been abandoned in a nearby drain.
“In 2015 we found him and his brother. Someone abandoned them and we took them in. We were not really dog people before until they came into our lives. When we started taking care of them, they both taught us so much about unconditional love and family,” she said.
This unconditional love is what motivated both Ramsaroop and her mother to set up their very own rescue centre for dogs. In 2016, the family started the Trinidad and Tobago Paw Rescue group.
Since then they have rescued 450 dogs and offered services such as spaying, neutering and re-homing.
This project was inspired by their rescue of Benji and his brother.
Benji is four years old and suffering with a medical condition that prevents him from moving with ease.
Despite this, Ramsaroop said that he was a functional part of her own family.
“He needs medication because he has a condition that prevents him from moving too far and too quickly. However, he never stopped being so loyal and so loving...things he did just as simple as waiting up on us. Whenever we left the house he would wait at the gate until we returned. He was so special to us,” she said.
They are prepared to pay $2,000 for Benji’s safe return.
He is neutered and was last wearing a reflective collar with yellow lining. He is approximately 60 pounds and golden brown in colour.
Those with information about his whereabouts can contact Ramsaroop at 758-2333 or email ttpawrescues@gmail.com