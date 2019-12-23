A MARAVAL man who was arrested with 3.52 grammes of marijuana in his possession on Saturday will go on trial before a Port of Spain magistrate next month.
The accused, Andy Joseph, appeared before Magistrate Sarah Da Silva today and pleaded not-guilty to the offence.
On Friday, President Paula-Mae Weekes assented to the amendment to the Dangerous Drugs Act which allowed adults to have up to 30 grammes of the drug in their possession. That law came into effect yesterday.
At the hearing, the magistrate informed Joseph that even though it was now law for people to legally have 30 grammes of the drug, the amendment did not apply to individuals who were held prior to yesterday.
Given the not guilty plea, the drugs will have to be sent to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, St Clair, for testing.
Those tests are expected to be completed by mid-January. Joseph will return to court on January 20, when the trial is expected to begin.