A FINE of $5,000 has been imposed on a man from Central Trinidad after he assaulted his common-law wife, breaking two of her teeth because she refused to have sex with him.
The fine was imposed by Chaguanas Magistrate Nikolas Ali last week, after the man pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman.
In addition to the fine, the 46-year-old man whose identity has been withheld to protect the identity of the woman, also agreed to pay the victim compensation in the sum of $5,100.
Should he not pay the fine within the next four months, he will be made to serve a term of imprisonment.
While he agreed to pay the $5,100 in compensation, the woman had initially provided the court with an invoice from a dental surgeon indicating it would cost $38,600 to fix her broken teeth.
However, this amount far exceeded the amount a magistrate can order under the Summary Courts Act.
According to the facts in the case, on the afternoon of March 16, the woman was asleep when she was awoken by her common-law husband who demanded they have sex.
After refusing because she was “not in the mood” the two began to argue after which he grabbed her by the arms and threw her off the bed.
This resulted in her hitting her face on the wall.
The impact, caused one of her teeth to fall out.
An X-ray showed another tooth was damaged.
But during the first court hearing, while the man’s attorney, Bhimal Maharaj, said his client had admitted to the assault, he denied he had awoken the woman demanding sex.
The purpose of waking her up was to inform her he wanted to bring the relationship to an end and move on with his life.
“A break-up can be hard to swallow. He just wanted to move on,” the attorney had stated.
It was after the man informed the woman of his intention to end the relationship she made allegations against him which in turn led to the argument, he said.
Nonetheless, Maharaj said his client was remorseful for what had transpired and wanted to make it abundantly clear to the woman that he was no longer willing to be in a relationship with her.