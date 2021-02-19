CONVICTED child abuser Dexter Gobin was on Thursday slapped with a 20-month jail sentence after he and his Jamaican wife were both found guilty of assaulting an infant girl under their care in 2015.
That assault was caught on camera and shared on social media after which Gobin and the woman Yanique Taylor-Gobin were arrested and charged for the offence.
Taylor-Gobin was also found guilty of the offence by Magistrate Adrian Darmanie during the virtual and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.
However, given that she had already spent two years at the Women’s Prison in Arouca before being granted bail following her first court appearance in October 2015, the court ruled that Taylor-Gobin had already served her sentence.
Gobin himself had spent five months in prison before being able to access the $150,000 bail that was granted to him.
The two, who were represented by attorney Shervon Noriega, both faced two charges of assaulting the toddler sometime between May 17 and 24, 2015.
Prosecutor Khadija Sinanan appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
In his mitigation plea, Noriega said his client had no previous or pending matters before the court and had paid $10,000 compensation to the child’s mother adding that Gobin was remorseful for what had transpired.
In her victim impact statement, the child’s mother said since the incident, her daughter has had to undergo counseling, and the $10,000 paid to her by Gobin was used for this purpose.
In the video, the child was seen being savagely beaten by a man who was force-feeding her a bottle of baby milk.
The two year old girl was repeatedly punched and slapped when she refused to drink from the bottle fast enough to the man’s satisfaction.
During his five-month initial stay at the prison, Gobin’s then-attorney Fareed Ali complained that his client had been beaten by prison officers as they re-enacted scenes from the viral video.
Back then, Ali complained that three prison officers slapped and smacked Gobin to the head while forcing him to drink from a soft drink bottle containing milk.