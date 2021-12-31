Police are trying to find a motive for the murder of 40-year-old Ryan Pitt in Arima on Wednesday afternoon.
Pitt had just left his home, and told relatives he was going to buy food at a shop nearby.
He entered his van and drove along La Retreat Road.
However, around 5.30 p.m., another car—believed to be a white Nissan AD Wagon—pulled in front of his car, forcing the van off of the road and into nearby bushes.
Two men exited the vehicle and shot Pitt in his van, before returning to the car and driving away.
People in the area notified the police and paramedics. However, Pitt died at the scene.
A team of officers, led by ASP Coggins, Insp Beepot and Sgt Leopold, responded.
Police found and seized 16 spent shells at the scene.
This incident has pushed the murder toll to 447. The comparative figure for the same period last year was 394.