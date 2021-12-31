Kiss Baking Company Ltd will be increasing the retail prices of some of its bread products by nine per cent and other bakeries are likely to follow suit in the next few months.

In a statement yesterday, the company said this price increase will take effect on January 10.

The increase comes one day after National Flour Mills (NFM) announced a hike in the wholesale price of flour by between 15 and 22 per cent, with the corresponding increase in the retail price to the consumer averaging 19 per cent.