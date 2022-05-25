THE family of 45-year-old amputee Wesley Prevatt say he was forced to crawl on hands and knees up two flights of stairs to board the Buccoo Reef inter-island ferry in Tobago on Monday afternoon, leaving his recent wound bleeding.
Prevatt's sister, Maria Booker, who had accompanied Prevatt on the ferry, told the Express yesterday that her brother was left disheartened and humiliated by the experience.
Booker said her family had planned a trip to Tobago, departing Trinidad on Friday, May 20 via the T& T Spirit and returning to Trinidad on May 23 on the Buccoo Reef. But as the family attempted to return to Trinidad on Monday, she said, they were told on arrival that there were no functional elevators on the vessel.
As a result, she said, her brother, who had undergone his amputation two weeks prior at Mt Hope Hospital, had no choice but to get out of his wheelchair and crawl aboard as staff and passengers looked on.
'We went (to Tobago) with the T& T Spirit, and they had a working elevator. When we came
back on the Buccoo, we enquired by phone whether or not the boat was wheelchair-accessible, and they said 'yes'. When we got there and started to get boarded, the elevator was not functional,' she said.
'You have to go down a flight of stairs and get up two flights to get on the boat. We had to fold up his wheelchair and we tried to carry him. Because the amputation was so recent, when gravity took effect, he started experiencing phantom pains. He had to slide on his butt down the stairs and then crawl up with his hands,' she added.
A video of Prevatt descending the stairs was sent to the Express.
According to Booker, the wound had become bloodied by the time Prevatt ascended the staircase. Her brother, she said, had slipped at some point in the climb upstairs.
'When we came back, he fell on the stump and was bleeding. He slid and there was no assistance from staff. That filled me with rage seeing him go through that. That was unacceptable...he was amputated two weeks ago,' she said.
Booker said the incident was unacceptable and called for better accommodation to be made for persons with disabilities. She questioned why the still-new vessel had already lost some aspect of functionality.
'It's unacceptable. We had to witness him suffer and be humiliated like that. This was a recently-acquired ferry and already something so important is not working. Who is in charge of overseeing these things? They had wheelchair accommodations for seating on the boat itself, but you have no means to access it? This is something at the beginning of departure...they have a whole video boasting the features of the boat and it was disheartening,' she said.
The ferry, which began operating in 2021, is managed by the Trinidad and Tobago inter-Island Transportation Company.
The Express contacted the company yesterday to ask if it was aware of the incident and if any response was forthcoming.
The following questions were sent to the company's communications manager via WhatsApp yesterday; The Express was told of an incident that occurred yesterday (Monday, May 23) where a 45-year-old amputee was forced to crawl with his hands up and down the stairs of the Buccoo Reef ferry as there was no functional elevator on the vessel to enable access for persons with disabilities. The amputee was accompanied by two sisters and boarding occurred at 7 p.m. at Scarborough.
Is the company aware of this? Is the elevator on the Buccoo Reef ferry functional?
If not, how long has it been out of order?
Are there no alternative arrangements to enable access for persons with disabilities on such vessels?
No response was received up to yesterday evening.