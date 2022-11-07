Residents of Indian Trail in Couva say they have grown increasingly desperate as a landslide along the main route now threatens to completely cut off the area from its environs.

Speaking to the Express in an interview last week, one resident, who asked not to be named, said that approximately one month ago the landslide culminated in the collapse of over 50 per cent of the roadway, limiting vehicular traffic in and out of the area.

Though the area has been cordoned off by the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, he said, officials are yet to visit the site. He said residents live in fear that the road, which connects several communities, will be destroyed.