Former prime minister George Chambers was a “simple patriot” who received much unjust criticism over several decisions he took. But he was vindicated in the end in many instances.
So said former PNM general secretary and former Arima MP Ashton Ford as he delivered remarks at the George Chambers Commemorative Exhibition.
The exhibition is ongoing at the National Library and ends on November 18.
The formal launch was held last Thursday and included speeches from Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, (representing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who could not attend due to his Covid-19 status). Ford also spoke at the event.
Among those attending were former ministers Russell Martineau, Hugh Francis, Marilyn Gordon (who spoke at the event), as well current ministers Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Marvin Gonzales, Brian Manning, Lisa Morris-Julian, Senator Laurel Lezama, head of Diego Martin Regional Corporation Sigler Jack and Point Fortin Mayor Saleema McCree Thomas
Ford, who served in the 1981-86 Parliament when Chambers was prime minister, said during Chambers’ tenure as prime minister had brought fundamental changes as he grappled with the sharp downturn in the economy.
“One vindication came when in the build up to the 1986 general election, Chambers stood firm in the face of demands from public servants who wanted a 15 per cent increase in salary, among other things. He refused to budge from his offer of not exceeding six per cent,” Ford said.
He noted that the PNM suffered a humiliating 33-3 defeat. But three months after, the new NAR administration took office, the Government cut public servants’ salaries by ten per cent and removed their cost of living allowances.
“Mr Chambers was vindicated,” Ford said, adding: “I strongly believe they (public servants) should apologise to Mr Chambers and his family for the unjustified and derogatory remarks made about him.”
Ford said other challenges which Chambers faced came when the US invaded Grenada in October 1983. Ford said Chamber stood with Guyana against this and was vindicated when at the United Nations he got support from the Security Council, which did not support the move. “Again, Mr Chambers in Trinidad and Tobago received the brunt of unjust and harsh criticism for his adherence to the principled and patriotic stance of non-interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign country.”
Ford said Chambers was resolute in taking decisions in the interest of this country. He said another significant achievement was his support given when he was Trade Minister to the TTMA, providing tax incentives to manufacturers whose products today dominate the entire Caricom region. As Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chambers also oversaw the establishment of the Stock Exchange and the creation of the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation, Ford said.
Ford said Chamber coined many memorable phrases such as “Fete over, back to work”; “What is wrong will be put right”. “They too wicked, not a damn seat for dem” (which proved to be prophetic when the seemingly formidable ONR (Organisation for National Reconstruction) emerged without a seat in the 1981 general election) and “When we finish with them he (Karl Hudson-Phillip who was ONR leader) will go back to his Chambers and call that George”.
Gadsby-Dolly, who has now inherited the constituency once represented by Chambers (St Ann’s East), said Chambers had his hand on the pulse of the constituency and set a high bar for representation, “leaving a legacy such that today, St Ann’s East remains a proud frontline PNM constituency”. “Even 25 years after his passing... with pride most evident, constituents still speak of his interest in human and constituency development, recounting constituency achievements during his tenure, such as the building of community centres, roads and schools,” she said.
Chambers became the first Member of Parliament for St Ann’s East (a new constituency) in 1966 and between 1966 and 1971 he served as PNM assistant general secretary. In 1971, he was appointed deputy political leader of the PNM and, following the general election, he was appointed Minister of Finance.
He also served as Minister of National Secretary, Education, Minister of Land and Fisheries and Trade and Industry between 1971 and 1981. In 1981 when Dr Eric Williams died, he was appointed prime minister by then-president Ellis Clarke. As prime minister he led the party to a resounding victory in the 1981 general election, capturing 26 (of the 36 seats in the Parliament) including Princes Town and Caroni East.
The Rotunda Gallery, on the ground floor of the Red House, is also hosting an exhibition to commemorate Chambers. The exhibition, which comprises old photographs, videos, memorabilia, speeches, Hansard records, letters, and even a few artworks done by our local artists, will run till November 18.