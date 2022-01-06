The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has issued an alert to citizens on conducting foreign currency transactions.
In a release, the TTPS warns citizens to be wary of people wanting to buy and sell foreign currencies in large quantities. It has also advised that foreign currency transactions only be done with reputable and trusted financial institutions. It also stated that large sums of cash not be handed over to people claiming to represent foreign currency dealers. “Please report such persons and activities to the TTPS immediately,” the release stated.
The police service further cautioned that when doing any cash transactions, a request should be made for the name, address, telephone number, identification number and photograph of the person with whom the business is being conducted, in case there is need to make a police report.