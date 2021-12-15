Tobago’s new Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Faith B Yisrael says she has already reached out for international help in creating a parallel healthcare system in Tobago.
She said the island did not have one, “and we need to figure out how to separate Covid patients from non-Covid patients”.
“We will have a meeting tomorrow and this week with some of our international partners to see how we can work on that.
“The reality is that we may have the physical plants, but we do not have the physical bodies to put them in the plants to ensure they work well,” she stated during an interview on Tobago Channel 5 yesterday morning.
She said there were doctors and nurses who were not employed with the Tobago Regional Health Authority who could be brought on board in the short term, and possibly on a voluntary basis, to get the health situation in Tobago under control.
“The reality is, I am recognising and the Chief Secretary (Farley Augustine) said it to me in a conversation yesterday, that we have very little funding.
“As a matter of fact, we have no money. But I will allow him to explain what that means, probably after our executive council meeting tomorrow,” she said.
Yisrael also said she was disturbed by news that the Covid-19 Omicron variant of concern had made its way to Trinidad, and the fact that the woman who was infected with the variant tested positive for Covid-19 before boarding a plane from New York.
“That says something about the systems that have been put in place, but it also tells us that we need to be very, very, very prepared on the ground to treat with infections,” she stated.
Tent hospitals
In an earlier interview on the Tobago Updates morning show yesterday, Yisrael said consideration was being given to setting up tent hospitals on the island to accommodate Covid-19 patients, as was done in Trinidad.
“Unfortunately right now, we do not have a parallel (healthcare system). The fact that when you are exposed and you go to get tested, one of the first places you go is to Signal Hill (Scarborough General Hospital at Signal Hill), it means we don’t have a parallel system.
“Even if you had gone to Signal Hill but you stayed down in the car park, the fact that you’re going into the building in Signal Hill means that we don’t have a parallel system.
“Now this isn’t something that I needed to be Secretary with responsibility for Health to tell you. I’ve been saying this for the last year,” she said.
She added: “We are looking at several options. The idea of having a physical different space, building out up at the old Fort (Fort King George), that is something that we are considering.
“The other part of what we are considering... the tent hospitals. We have to figure out some of the resources we understand should have come to Tobago but never made it to Tobago.”
Working with Deyalsingh
In the interview on Tobago Channel 5, Yisrael said she is looking forward to a “decent” working relationship with Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh despite their political differences.
She said she is yet to reach out to Deyalsingh, as she wanted to ensure she had all the necessary information about the status of health in Tobago before doing so.
Yisrael said she was on a fact-finding mission on the current status of Tobago’s health situation.
“And I have actually asked my team to be very honest with me. What is the current situation and current status, and it is only after I understand the current status that I can make a real and informed decision.
“What we are looking at is determining what are the physical plants on the ground, the physical buildings, the stuff that are inside of it, to determine what we need to do,” she said.