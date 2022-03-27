WITH a food import bill of $5 billion, T&T can expect to see food prices, and the cost of living increase further in the coming months.
In turn, this will impact the country’s inflation rate.
Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire told the Sunday Express yesterday that the Bank anticipates the global rise in inflation will persist for several months, exacerbated by the Russia/Ukraine conflict.
“We expect this to affect domestic inflation. So far, the pressures on local prices are mainly externally induced and the Bank is monitoring such factors very closely,” he said.
Here’s how T&T’s inflation data stands, according to the Bank’s March Monetary Policy Announcement, which was released on Friday:
Headline inflation stood at 3.8 per cent (year-on-year) in January 2022 compared with 3.9 per cent in October 2021.
Food inflation eased to 6.6 per cent in January from 7.6 per cent in October, partly due to the zero-rating of Value Added Tax on additional food items from November 2021.
Core inflation (which excludes food items) remained steady at around three per cent.
“Indications are, however, that imported inflation will continue to push up local prices of food and other items in coming months,” the announcement said.
In the last ten years, T&T’s headline inflation rate moved from a high of 9.3 per cent in 2012, and trended down to an average of 4.7 per cent between 2013 and 2016 and 1.3 per cent between 2017 and 2021. (See Table)
“In recent months, inflation has picked up in the context of global supply factors. As a result, the latest information shows headline inflation at 3.8 per cent with food inflation at 6.6 per cent. The trend over this period largely reflected an absence of significant external price pressures and exchange rate stability, supported by monetary policy. The price impacts of indirect tax measures and adverse weather (through domestic food supplies) were also very short-lived,” said Hilaire
And how will this affect the economy?
“Higher inflation erodes purchasing power, particularly of persons with fixed incomes, such as retirees or individuals receiving social welfare benefits. Given the current domestic economic situation marked by still relatively sluggish demand, the Central Bank anticipates that between one half and two-thirds of the external price increases will be passed onto domestic consumers this year,” he explained.
The Central Bank Governor noted that the Bank uses two tools to deal with a sustained surge in inflation: changes in the repo rate (the overnight interest rate the Central Bank charges to commercial banks on loans to these institutions); and adjusting its open market operations—the Central Bank’s sales or purchases of securities (mainly Government treasury bills).
“For example, an increase in the repo rate can slow demand by raising the cost of credit throughout the economy. Similarly, Central Bank sales of securities can pull funds out of the financial system and lead to a reduction in demand. As you see, the Central Bank needs to balance a lot of considerations as monetary policy measures aimed at slowing demand and attacking inflation can also slow the economy,” Hilaire said.
Don’t devalue the dollar
The UWI-based economist Vaalmikki Arjoon said he supported the Government’s decision not to devalue the dollar as it would affect the price of everything given supply chain shortages.
He noted that food prices globally are the highest they have ever been – the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) food price index is now a record high of 140.7 points, an increase of over 43 per cent since 2020.
In the 12 months to February 2022, the FAO said that meat has increased by 18 per cent, dairy by 38 per cent, cereals by 40.4 per cent, sugar by 39 per cent and vegetable oil by 103 per cent.
“As the conflict progresses, prices may surge by another 22 per cent, due to prolonged shortages, governments limiting exports and increased shipping and production costs,” Arjoon said.
“For instance, shortages and higher energy costs have increased the cost of production for manufacturers who we import from, causing them to charge higher prices for the goods they produce. Indeed, the US inflation rate is likely to climb to 8.6 per cent by April – these price hikes together with the higher shipping costs incurred by local importers will be passed on to us when we buy from them. The rising costs of importing raw materials for local production by manufacturers, especially from China, are also compounding their costs of production which will in turn push up prices locally.
“This can harm local business profitability which has already taken a hit due to the pandemic – higher prices, lower spending - this not only affects sales revenues but also limits the purchasing power for lower income households further and exacerbates poverty. Therefore the State has made the right decision not to devalue the TT dollar at this time, as it will only compound price increases given how import intensive we are,” he said.
He opined that while price increases due to fuel, shipping costs and import prices from suppliers are not in our control, the State can take a further step to limit the extent of price increases passed onto consumers.
“Similar to Barbados and Guyana, they can temporarily allow an adjustment to the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value, as duties and subsequently, VAT, are computed from this. Specifically, they can consider allowing a reduction in the freight cost used to calculate the total CIF value, by deducting a certain percentage, say, 50 per cent. Alternatively, they can consider simply using the former freight rates before the increase in shipping costs. Lowering the freight cost reported in this manner therefore reduces the overall CIF value, which in turn will reduce the duties and VAT to be paid. While this does not lower the actual cost of shipping – the importer still has to pay the $17,500 for shipping from China, at least the duties and VAT on all imported items will fall, so it would still limit to some extent the overall rise in prices. Prices will still go up, but not as much as it would have if the CIF wasn’t adjusted. This may, however, require adjusting legislation to temporarily allow a reduced CIF value,” Arjoon said.
Prices are increasing
Economist Indera Sagewan describes T&T’s position as “precarious” with respect to global issues over which it has no control.
She noted T&T has felt a significant impact from Covid-19 “in terms of the loss of lives, the severe burden to our healthcare system, closure of our economy, loss of jobs and crisis in our education system and demands on the public purse which we cannot afford”.
“The impact on inflation consequent upon global shortages of goods and services, supply chain crises and shipping disruptions have now been with us for some time because of Covid-19 and just when there were signs of abatement, another global crisis is upon us. It is my estimation that overall, the prices of imported goods and services have risen by well over 50 per cent.
“The prices of locally manufactured goods have also risen because of the sector’s heavy reliance on imported inputs. All of this on a population, many of whom have not had a steady source of income for upward of two years, and on a government whose source of revenue continues to be too heavily reliant on a declining oil and gas sector. It is no wonder then that our debt to GDP ratio now stands at over 80 per cent as the Government has had to borrow increasingly to find the resources to keep the economy afloat instead of to precipitate growth,” she said.