POLICE are searching for a man who raped a foreign university student in north Trinidad.
It is suspected the teenaged victim was drugged by the perpetrator before the attack.
A police report stated that the victim was liming with friends in an apartment on Saturday night.
At around midnight she realised that her drink had a strange taste and she remembered feeling ‘woozy’, the report said.
The victim also remembered trying to fight off a man as he assaulted her, before she lost consciousness.
The next morning, the victim awoke in the apartment and was told by a friend that the man was seen in the bedroom of the victim’s apartment.
A report was made to the St Joseph police and WPC Adams took the victim to the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital.