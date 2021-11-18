The backlog at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) is “undesirable”, said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Responding to a question from United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial in the Senate on Tuesday, Hinds said there were four categories of samples: biological, toxicology, narcotic samples, and items for firearms analysis.
He said in respect of the biological samples, that unit was closed in March 2018 due to health and safety issues and infrastructural deficiencies. He said during this period of closure the unit continued to receive samples.
Operations recommenced on a phased basis on October 4, 2021. He said, however, as at September there were 6,983 biological samples awaiting testing.
He said there were 2,100 outstanding toxicology samples as at September 25. He said the non-functioning of a piece of equipment affected the processing of both toxicology and narcotic samples.
In respect of narcotic samples, there were 97 samples awaiting processing.
And with respect to items for firearm analysis, there were 6,920 items awaiting analysis.
He said prior to February, there were four officers. He said 21 police officers were brought in and five forensic analysts were trained to alleviate the backlog.
Hinds said this state of affairs was wholly undesirable and he was giving the Parliament and the country the assurance that the matter is receiving his attention.
In response to another question from Lutchmedial, Hinds said as at September 25, there were 37 vacancies on the permanent establishment at the FSC and 18 vacant contract positions. However, he said there were 26 persons acting in the 37 positions of vacancies on the permanent establishment.
He said the length of time the positions have been vacant were as follows: managerial positions—between one and two years; administrative positions—between five and seven years; professional/technical—between three months and nine years; manipulative —between seven months and seven years.
Hinds said the FSC currently had three forensic pathologists and the Government was aiming to fill the fourth (and final) vacancy for this position “with promptitude”.