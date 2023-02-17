A man suspected of the double killing of two Cuche relatives and the wounding of a third has been arrested and charged.
He was arrested on Monday and three days into police custody, Marvin Fletcher, 42, was slapped with two offences of murder, an offence of shooting with intent, and four other offences following the double killing of two men and wounding of a third on February 1.
Fletcher, who police said has no fixed place of abode but lives in the Cuche forest, is originally from Ayoub Trace, Tabaquite Road, in Rio Claro.
He was arrested on Monday during a police exercise in the Cuche forest off Oliver Trace, near where the deadly shooting occurred.
Yesterday, homicide detectives of Region II in the Eastern Division were given instructions by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to lay charges against Fletcher.
He was charged with the murder of Kendell Francis, 18, and the murder of Marlon Clarke, 29; and shooting with intent of Kendell’s father, James Francis, 48.
The charges were laid by Sgt Mohammed.
Kendell was killed on his 18th birthday.
Fletcher was also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life, and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
He was also expected to be charged with six outstanding warrants for shooting and firearm offences from previous incidents.
His arrest occurred around 2 p.m. during a police exercise by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, Rio Claro CID, and Eastern Division Task Force.
Fletcher is expected to appear before a Rio Claro magistrate today.